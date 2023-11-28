Islamabad to become an industrial graveyard

ISLAMABAD, NOV 28 /DNA/ – Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt, on Tuesday criticized the decision to increase water and sensation charges and property tax by Municipal Corporation, terming it illegal.

The decision to increase water charges, sanitation and property tax by 200% is illegal and immoral; therefore, he said residents and the business community of Islamabad reject it.

He warned that if the tax is increased, the citizens and traders will strongly resist it, for which the administration and concerned departments will be responsible.

Shahid Rashid Butt, while addressing an emergency meeting of the residents of F-6 Sector and business people, said that water is not available and people have to buy it, the sanitation management is abysmal, and there are piles of garbage everywhere in the city.

He questioned how they can ask the people to pay more taxes when services have not improved but deteriorating rapidly.

The business leader said that if the income of the people has not increased and nothing has become cheaper, then it is immoral to burden the masses with taxes.

The elected officials are authorized to make such decisions. Bureaucracy has taken this decision by overstepping the mandate, causing great anxiety among the people and people in business.

He said this decision would increase the rents of houses and offices in Islamabad, which are already sky-high. Islamabad Industrial Area has become a graveyard of industries, and if this decision is implemented, the remaining sectors will die.

Mr. Butt said that investors will move their money out; thousands of people will be unemployed while the government will have to bear heavy revenue losses.

Shahid Rashid Butt said that why and how tax can be collected from the communities which CDA has declared illegal and where it has not provided any facilities.

If an organization goes bankrupt, it is due to their employees; he said trying to burden the public is reprehensible and will not be allowed.