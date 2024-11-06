Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Islamabad seeks to address Chinese concerns as PM Shehbaz meets ambassador

| November 6, 2024
Chinese

ISLAMABAD, NOV 6 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong during his visit of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad . The Chinese ambassador, a few days ago had issued a statement raising concerns about the security of the Chinese nationals in Pakistan. DNA

