Islamabad roundtable highlights growing Russia–Pakistan cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Islamabad hosted a roundtable discussion titled “Russia–Pakistan: Overview of the Modern Stage of Bilateral Relations,” in collaboration with the Consortium for Asia Pacific and Eurasian Studies (CAPES). The forum brought together more than 40 representatives from leading universities and research institutions across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Sargodha, and Okara.

In his opening remarks, Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev highlighted the growing momentum in Russia–Pakistan political dialogue and noted the increasing engagement between the legislative bodies of the two countries. He underscored the steady expansion of cultural ties and the constructive interaction between religious organizations in Russia and Pakistan, stressing that the peoples of both nations are united by their shared commitment to traditional spiritual and moral values.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to intensify efforts toward the implementation of joint projects aimed at deepening cooperation between the two friendly neighboring countries, particularly within the broader Eurasian region.

Addressing the participants, Russian Trade Representative in Islamabad Denis Nevzorov outlined key trends in bilateral trade and economic cooperation during 2025. He also briefed the audience on the 16th INNOPROM International Industrial Exhibition, scheduled to be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, from July 6 to 9, 2026, and invited Pakistani stakeholders to actively participate in the event.

The roundtable featured interactive discussions that generated a number of proposals to enhance people-to-people contacts between Russia and Pakistan. Key initiatives included the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, the launch of joint educational programs between Russian and Pakistani universities, and the translation of Russian classical and contemporary literary works into Urdu.

The event concluded with a shared understanding of the strong interest within Pakistan’s academic and scientific communities to further expand dialogue with the Russian Federation and to promote closer economic, cultural, educational, and humanitarian cooperation between the citizens of the two friendly states.