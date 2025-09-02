Islamabad red zone vehicle inspection deemed unsatisfactory by Mohtasib

ISLAMABAD, Sep 02 (APP/DNA): Terming the previous report regarding checking/examination of vehicles with regard to their environmental friendliness submitted by the authorities concerned as being unsatisfactory, the Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has summoned the SSP (Traffic), DC (ICT) and DG (Environment) on September 04, 2025.

The Registrar, Wafaqi Mohtasib Office, has issued notices to the all concerned in this connection,said in a Press Release issued here on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that earlier the Wafaqi Mohtasib had, while taking serious notice of the long queues of vehicles in the red zone, Islamabad and the resultant congestion and inconvenience to the general public, called the officials concerned to his office on 29 August, 2025. However, the officials who attended the hearing on August 29 submitted the initial report, which was found lacking in substance and clearly failed to answer the pertinent questions framed in this regard.

Consequently, the Wafaqi Mohtasib, expressing his concern over the state of affairs, has directed to attend the next hearing positively scheduled for 04 September.

It may also be mentioned that the questionnaire submitted earlier specifically asked the authorities concerned as to why a sensitive place like the red zone in the federal capital was chosen for determining the environmental friendliness of the vehicles and whether any awareness campaign in the print and electronic media preceded this activity, make and models of the vehicles specified or not and whether any separate booth/counters established for women and senior citizens for this purposes.

According to the Mohtasib’s office, in absence of the specific information, people were found languishing in long queues only to be told at the end of the day that initially vehicles model upto 2015 are being examined in the first phase.