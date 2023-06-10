Islamabad, Punjab decide to conclude military deployment

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (DNA): Islamabad and Punjab governments on Saturday

decided to conclude the deployment of the military after an improvement

in the law and order situation.

The Chief Commissioner’s office sent a letter to the Ministry of

Interior, requesting the withdrawal of notifications regarding the

deployment of military issued on May 10 in the public interest.

The letter stated that the troops were deployed in the federal capital

Islamabad to maintain peace and stability, but the security situation in

the is now satisfactory so there was no need for further staying of the

troops. Similarly, the Punjab government has also written a letter to

the Ministry of Interior, requesting the immediate withdrawal of the

army.

It should be noted that the military was deployed in Islamabad and

Punjab after violent incidents broke out on the arrest of the PTI chief.

Article 245 was invoked on May 10.