Islamabad property fees under review as CDA eyes reforms

ISLAMABAD, JUL 1 /DNA/ – The 12th meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board was held at CDA Headquarters, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defense, Muhammad Ali Randhawa. The meeting was attended by CDA Board members, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad and other senior officers of CDA.

Several agenda items were discussed during the 12th CDA Board meeting, the details of which are as follows:

The Board reviewed the current transfer fees, registration fees and stamp duties on urban properties within CDA’s jurisdiction, rural properties in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), housing societies and other real estate assets. It was decided that appropriate recommendations should be made after due diligence in accordance with law.

The Board decided to seek guidance from the Establishment Division and Cabinet Division regarding the adjustment of maintenance staff of PWD to CDA, so that future course of action regarding PWD maintenance staff will be considered as per law.

The Board approved a comprehensive feasibility plan to operationalize the Gandhara Heritage and Cultural Center in F-9 Park at the earliest.

Chairman CDA stated that the revenue generated from this project would be utilized for the welfare of Islamabad’s citizens, this providing them with better facilities as well as for the city’s development and beautification.

In order to implement the decision of the Honourable Islamabad High Court, the Board approved the issuance of an NOC for Plot No. 676D-12/2, as per Writ Petition No. 2214/2022 titled “Hussan Bano vs. FGEHA, etc.”

The Board also approved the request for return of the money deposited in lieu of plot allotted to Motamar Al-Alam Al-Islami some years ago.

It is worth mentioning that the amount to be refunded to Motamar Al-Alam Al-Islami is less than the current value of plot.

Additionally, the Board approved the allocation of an alternative plot in lieu of Plot No. 39, I-10/3, Islamabad, in compliance with the Islamabad High Court’s decision.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the top priority of CDA is development, prosperity and beautification of Islamabad in order to transform it into a model capital of the world. Therefore all resources are being utilised to meet the residential, transportation, and recreational needs of the public at their doorstep.