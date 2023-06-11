Islamabad police to recruit ex-servicemen for sensitive buildings’ security

KARACHI, JUN 11 (DNA) — The authorities have decided to recruit ex-servicemen in various fields in Islamabad police. Initially, 200 ex-servicemen will be recruited in Islamabad Police.

The educational qualification for the recruitment of ex-servicemen will be matriculation and age limit will be 42 years. They will perform security duty at Red Zone area and other sensitive buildings to prevent riots.

The ads for the recruitment of ex-servicemen will be released on June 21. The candidates will be required to bring their character certificate, identity card and educational documents. — DNA