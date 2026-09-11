Islamabad police chief replaced

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD, SEP 11 /DNA/ – The federal government has announced a major reshuffle in Islamabad’s police leadership, replacing Inspector General (IG) Ali Nasir Rizvi with Sohail Chaudhry.

Ali Nasir Rizvi has been appointed Director General of the National Accountability and Anti-Corruption Investigation Agency (NACCIA). His tenure as Islamabad’s police chief drew criticism, with officials acknowledging that law and order in the capital worsened under his watch. Rising street crime, delayed investigations, and public dissatisfaction with policing standards were cited as key concerns.

Sohail Chaudhry, previously serving in Lahore, has now been entrusted with the role of Inspector General of Islamabad Police. Authorities expect his appointment to bring renewed focus on law enforcement and improved security in the federal capital.

Government sources expressed confidence that the new IG will prioritize crime control, strengthen community policing, and enhance coordination with federal agencies. “The capital city requires robust policing and effective crime prevention measures. With IG Sohail Chaudhry’s experience, we anticipate significant improvement in law and order,” one official remarked.

The reshuffle comes at a time when Islamabad faces mounting challenges, including rising incidents of theft, street crime, and public safety concerns. Analysts believe the change reflects the government’s intent to restore public trust in law enforcement and ensure the capital remains secure.