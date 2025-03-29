Islamabad police chief calls for helping the needy persons

ISLAMABAD, MAR 29 (DNA) — Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, stated that having people rely on you for their needs is a special blessing from Allah. By serving the elderly in old age homes, orphaned children, and underprivileged individuals, we can secure our afterlife. If every individual fulfills his role, we can truly establish a welfare society.

He expressed these views as the chief guest at an Iftar dinner hosted in honor of senior citizens and orphaned children from SOS Village by Chairman of the Clean and Green Islamabad Movement, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, at an old age home in Islamabad.

The event was attended by former RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, IAEA President and Executive Member of ICCI Sardar Tahir Mehmood, F-10 Markaz President Ahmed Khan, Chairman Tahir Abbasi, President of Islamabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry Awais Satti, ICCI Executive Member Imran Minhas, former Executive Members Maqsood Tabish and Chaudhry Muhammad Ali, trade leader Zahir Abbasi, General Secretary of G-9 Markaz Shahid Abbasi, and a large number of business community members.

The IG Islamabad declared elderly individuals and orphaned children as the most respectable and deserving segments of society, stating that the civilization and culture of any society can be gauged by how it treats its elders and underprivileged individuals.

He emphasized that elderly people are the custodians of our social values and serve as a beacon of light for us, while orphaned children are like little lamps that need our love and guidance to pave their way toward a bright future. IG Ali Nasir Rizvi appreciated the efforts of the Clean and Green Islamabad Movement and stated that Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari’s social services are an example for us, as he is actively involved in numerous welfare projects.

He assured full cooperation from Islamabad Police in such charitable endeavors, emphasizing that the police will play a vital role not only in ensuring public safety but also in their welfare and well-being. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, while addressing the occasion, stated that taking care of the elderly and orphaned children is a noble duty, which is not only a social responsibility but also a source of spiritual satisfaction. He emphasized the need to build a society where no one has to beg for their basic needs.

He further said that IG Ali Nasir Rizvi is actively working to eliminate crime in the city. Throughout Ramadan, he has been breaking his fast with police personnel at different checkpoints, demonstrating his commitment to making Islamabad a peaceful and crime-free city. Ahsan Bakhtawari also highlighted that during this Ramadan, security has been tightened in all markets and Ramadan bazaars, while traffic flow has also been maintained efficiently.

He extended his appreciation, on behalf of the business community, to IG Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Captain) Zeeshan, and their team for their dedicated efforts. Saif ur Rehman thanked the IG and all participants for attending the Iftar dinner. On this occasion, gifts were also distributed among the elderly and children, and a reaffirmation was made to take care of their needs. —DNA