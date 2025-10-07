Islamabad pitches major investment opportunities to foreign investors

ISLAMABAD, OCT 7 /DNA/ – Managing Director of OPF, Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti, and overseas investors called on Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday at the CDA Headquarters. The meeting was attended by Member Planning and Design Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, DG Building & Housing Control, DG Resource and other senior officers. The meeting involved detailed discussions on promoting foreign investment in Islamabad and exploring partnership opportunities in various projects.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that excellent investment opportunities are available in Islamabad. He mentioned that investment in various projects can be made through a joint ventures model with investors in Islamabad.

Chairman CDA said that CDA is providing all possible facilitation to investors. He said that work is ongoing on various projects to promote the hotel and hospitality industry in Islamabad. Chairman CDA highlighted that work is also being carried out on various projects to provide state-of-the-art sports facilities to the citizens. He said that a feasibility study is underway regarding the construction of an Olympic Village in Islamabad. Chairman CDA further said that these projects will help in making Islamabad as an international city.

The delegation of investors expressed deep interest in various projects, including the hotel and hospitality industry.

It was agreed in the meeting that both sides would work together to explore best investment opportunities in the Capital.

Chairman CDA said that all these projects will be mutually beneficial for both the investors and CDA in addition to contributing to the development of the capital. He said that CDA prioritizes partnerships with investors and is prepared to provide the necessary cooperation in this regard.