Islamabad Olympic Association elects new executive body

AFZAL JAVED / DNA

ISLAMABAD: Begum Ishrat Ashraf, former Member of the National Assembly, has been formally elected as the President of the Islamabad Olympic Association (IOA) for the upcoming term. The election took place during a general body meeting held in Islamabad.

The process was conducted under the supervision of an Election Commission appointed by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), marking a significant step toward ensuring transparency and effective governance within the Association.

During the nomination process, a total of 19 candidates were elected unopposed, signaling strong consensus and support from the members. The newly elected office-bearers include President Begum Ishrat Ashraf, Senior Vice President Muhammad Sarwar, Vice Presidents Ouj E Zahoor, Ahmed Bilal Waqar, Agha Abbas Raza, Muhammad Arif Qureshi, Lady Vice President Sadaf Parveen, Secretary General Rizwan Ul Haq Razi, Deputy Secretary General Muhammad Pervez Habib Butt, Treasurer Ijaz Ul Haq, Associate Secretaries Ch. Muhammad Akram, Mian Naseer Ahmed, Syed Haider Abbas, Jalal Haider Khan, Lady Associate Secretary Dr. Ruby Khalid, Representatives of Olympic Sports Syed Namood Muslim, Muhammad Asif Baloch, Mian Yasir Adnan, Fiza Najaf Jafri and Urva Naz.

The only contested position was that of Senior Vice President, where Muhammad Sarwar Rana triumphed over Sarfaraz Qamar Daha. Rana received an overwhelming 46 votes, while Daha, who was absent from the proceedings, received no votes.

The general body also ratified the unopposed office-bearers with a show of hands, confirming their positions in accordance with the nominations.

The Election Commission, led by Pervaiz Ahmed, with Advocate Ijaz Ahmad Rana as Secretary and Advocate Muhammad Abdullah as a Member, played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and transparent conduct of the election process. Their announcement of the results was met with widespread praise for its transparency and efficiency.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the efforts of the Election Commission and the Pakistan Olympic Association in facilitating a seamless electoral process. The successful conclusion of the elections marks a new era for the Islamabad Olympic Association, laying a strong foundation for future initiatives aimed at promoting sports and the Olympic movement in the region.

The newly elected executive body is now poised to lead the development of sports across Islamabad, working closely with the Pakistan Olympic Association and affiliated sports bodies.