Islamabad nursery to become world-class horticulture hub: CDA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, JUL 12 /DNA/ – Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the CDA Model Nursery on Park Road, Saidpur Village, and Melody Food Street, accompanied by Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, architects and horticulture experts from the Baku team, DG Environment and other relevant officers.

The Baku team’s architects and horticulture experts briefed Chairman CDA on the progress of upgradation and renovation of the CDA Model Nursery into a “Gardenia Hub,” as well as ongoing uplift and renovation of the Saidpur Village and Melody Food Street projects. They briefed Chairman CDA that work is progressing rapidly on transforming the nursery into the Gardenia Hub, with Baku’s architects and horticulture experts providing specialized support. The briefing highlighted that the upgraded nursery will include flower shops, a training and research center and unique, state-of-the-art controlled-ventilation greenhouses designed to optimize plant growth and support research.

Chairman CDA was further briefed that a modern tissue culture center will also be established at the nursery to propagate new plant varieties using advanced techniques.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the Model Nursery is being developed as a world-class, state-of-the-art facility. He emphasized that all staff working at the nursery will receive specialized training to ensure efficient functioning and maintenance of the nursery. He praised the Baku team’s work on the Gardenia Hub project and other developmental initiatives, expressing hope that the upgraded nursery will meet the horticultural needs of Islamabad’s residents in the future.

Chairman CDA highlighted that the primary goal of upgrading the nursery is to position Islamabad as a key hub in horticulture. He directed the swift completion of modern and aesthetically pleasing flower shops, which will not only enhance the city’s beauty but also serve as an attractive recreational spot for citizens. A dedicated space will be allocated for showcasing seasonal and year-round flowers, and a digital app will be developed to enable cashless online purchases of plants.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa added that the project’s comprehensive design reflects CDA’s commitment to improving green spaces in Islamabad while promoting environmental sustainability. Transforming the nursery into the Gardenia Hub is a significant step toward making the Capital greener and more beautiful. He instructed the utilization of all available resources to ensure the nursery meets global standards, creating new employment opportunities in horticulture.

Later, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Saidpur Model Village and reviewed ongoing uplift and beautification work. He stated that the project will transform Saidpur into a prime tourist destination with top-tier facilities. He directed the timely completion of all upgradation work and emphasized the allocation of necessary resources to achieve this goal.

Chairman CDA also inspected Melody Food Street, directing to expedite its uplift, renovation and maintenance to ensure quality and maximum convenience for visitors.

Chairman CDA Randhawa reiterated that initiatives like the Gardenia Hub, upgradation and uplift of Saidpur Village and Melody Food Street are part of CDA’s efforts to provide citizens with a clean, green environment and exceptional recreational facilities. He reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to making Islamabad a modern, beautiful, tourist-friendly and eco-friendly model city, ensuring these projects further enhance the Capital’s beautifcation.