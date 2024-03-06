Islamabad Marriott Hotel Launches ‘Kiku’: A Gateway to Authentic Japanese Cuisine

DNA

The Islamabad Marriott Hotel has announced the grand opening of ‘Kiku’, an elegant new addition to Islamabad’s culinary scene. The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Japan, H.E. Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, who expressed his delight and endorsement of Kiku as “the only authentic Japanese restaurant in Islamabad.”

The restaurant’s name, Kiku, translates to ‘chrysanthemum’ in Japanese, a symbol of rejuvenation and nobility, reflecting the restaurant’s commitment to providing guests with an authentic and exquisite dining experience. The restaurant offers a meticulously curated menu of contemporary Japanese cuisine, prepared by highly skilled chefs who have mastered the art of Japanese culinary arts.

There is also a live sushi bar, teppanyaki and Robatayaki stations complemented by vibrant music played by a DJ.

Kiku’s interior has been designed to transport diners to Japan, with a serene and elegant ambiance that combines traditional and modern design elements. The opening of Kiku marks a significant milestone in the city’s dining landscape, promising an unforgettable journey into the heart of Japanese culture and cuisine. Mr. David Richard O’Hanlon, the General Manager of the Islamabad Marriott Hotel said: “Kiku is more than just a restaurant; it’s an invitation to explore and appreciate the rich culinary traditions of Japan.”

The cultural bridge is being built through the culinary exchange, and Islamabad Marriott is proud to offer its guests an unparalleled authentic Japanese dining experience.