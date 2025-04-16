Islamabad hosts 15th round of Pakistan-Russia security dialogue

ISLAMABAD, APR 16 /DNA/ – The 15th round of Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability was held in Islamabad on 16 April 2025. Additional Foreign Secretary (Arms Control & Disarmament), Tahir Andrabi and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, S.A. Ryabkov, led the respective delegations.

The two sides held detailed discussion on international security, regional and global stability and various aspects of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

The parties also exchanged views on matters related to the agenda of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the Biological Weapons Convention. The issues concerning Space, International Information Security, and New & Emerging Technologies, including the military use of artificial intelligence, came under discussion.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the convergence of views on the range of topics. In this regard, they decided to maintain close coordination both bilaterally and at relevant international platforms.

It was agreed to hold the 16th meeting of the Group next year in Moscow.