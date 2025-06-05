Islamabad Finalizes Eid-ul-Adha Cleanup Plan: 2,500 Staff, 250 Vehicles Deployed

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 5 (DNA): An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defense, Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA Headquarters. The meeting was attended by CDA board members and relevant officers, finalized special arrangements for disposing of sacrificial animal waste and other debris in Islamabad.

The city has been divided into five zones to ensure effective results. Zone One includes F-5, F-6, Blue Area and Saidpur; Zone Two includes Faisal Mosque, E-7, F-7, F-8 and G-8; Zone Three includes F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif, G-9, G-10, G-11, etc.; Zone Four includes H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10, I-11, etc.; and Zone Five includes highways, Model Village Humak, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town, Margalla Town, etc. Each zone will be supervised by a chief sanitary inspector, while sector-wise sanitary inspectors and supervisors will carry out their duties.

Under the action plan, the sanitation staff’s holidays during Eid have been canceled, and over 2,500 workers, including sweepers, supervisory staff, and officers will perform emergency duties to keep the city clean. Additionally more than 250 vehicles, including tractor trolleys, garbage compactors, skip lifters, dump trucks, front loaders, shovels, and dozers will be deployed. Over 107 disposal pits have been dug at 55 different locations for the disposal of sacrificial animal waste.

In line with the directions of Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, biodegradable plastic bags are being distributed in urban and rural areas of Islamabad to help citizens to dispose of waste safely. Citizens are urged to avoid slaughtering animals in scattered locations and instead use designated slaughter points. They are also requested to keep animal waste at the slaughter site for immediate collection by sanitation staff CDA and refrain from throwing entrails into drains, forests, garbage bins, or trolleys. Non-cooperation may lead to foul odors and the spread of diseases, and legal action will be taken against violations.

In Islamabad’s rural areas, including Bari Imam, Bani Gala, Sohan, Khanna, Koral, Tarlai, Ali Pur, Lehtrar Road, Bahara Kahu, Jhangi Syedan, Tarnol, Sangjani, Sarai Kharbooza, and Shah Allah Ditta, sanitation facilities will be provided by the respective union councils, which have finalized their arrangements. All assistant commissioners have been instructed to coordinate with private and cooperative housing societies’ management committees, ensuring proper waste disposal and taking strict legal action against non-compliance.

Additionally, two emergency cells have been established one at the Sanitation Directorate’s main office in G-6/1-4 and another at the Transport Section in Fire Headquarters, G-7/4—to operate round the clock. A central complaint center has also been set up at the Safe City office in Sector H-11. Citizens can contact the sanitation helpline at 1334 or 9213908, or call 9203216 and 9211555 for waste collection requests. They may also send WhatsApp messages or SMS to 03355001213.

Chairman CDA emphasized that the administration can achieve desired results only with citizens’ full cooperation and adherence to guidelines, ensuring timely cleanliness and protecting the city from foul odors and diseases.