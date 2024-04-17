Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Islamabad event marks Bangladesh's Independence and National Day

April 17, 2024
Islamabad event marks Bangladesh's Independence and National Day

ISLAMABAD, APR 17 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaisar Sheikh, former Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court Iqbal Hameedur Rehman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh Ruhul Alam Siddiqui and others cutting cake to celebrate the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh. 

