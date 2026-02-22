Islamabad, Dhaka commit to shared vision of regional prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 /DNA/ – In a significant move to reset diplomatic ties, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with the newly appointed Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. Khalil ur Rehman, on Saturday.

During the call, Foreign Minister Dar extended his heartfelt felicitations to Dr. Rehman on assuming his new role. The discussion focused on the mutual desire of both nations to strengthen bilateral relations, rooted in a shared vision for regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

According to an official statement, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to expand cooperation across diverse sectors of mutual interest. They also resolved to work together more closely in multilateral fora, aiming to build a forward-looking and sustainable partnership for the peoples of Pakistan and Bangladesh.