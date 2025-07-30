Islamabad – Dhaka chambers pledge to deepen economic cooperation

DHAKA, JUL 30: /DNA/ – In a significant step towards strengthening economic cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, addressed the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) during a significant business visit to Bangladesh.

Accompanied by ICCI Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, President Qureshi emphasized the deep-rooted bond between Pakistan and Bangladesh, a relationship founded on shared history, cultural affinity, and promising economic potential.

Highlighting Pakistan’s dynamic and diverse economy, President Qureshi invited Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to explore trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan across key sectors, including textiles, IT, agriculture, renewable energy, food processing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, mining, and construction.

He welcomed the recent development of visa-free access between the two countries as a visionary and long-overdue initiative, and further called for the early conclusion of a Pakistan-Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the enhancement of direct air connectivity to bolster trade, tourism, and investment flows.

Earlier, DCCI President Taskeen Ahmed extended a warm welcome to the ICCI delegation and appreciated its proactive role in fostering regional economic ties.

“Bangladesh is committed to a new era of cooperation with Pakistan, that prioritizes trade, mutual growth, and regional harmony,” said Mr. Ahmed.

He underlined the importance of institutional linkages, collaborative ventures, and knowledge sharing between the business communities of both nations. “Our chambers must lead the way in building an economically integrated South Asia that is modern, resilient, and inclusive,” he noted.

The meeting concluded with exchange of shields between the Presidents of ICCI and DCCI, a gesture reaffirming the spirit of friendship and collaboration between the two institutions.

Following the session, Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings were held between Pakistani and Bangladeshi entrepreneurs. Delegates explored potential joint ventures and discussed areas of collaboration in various sectors.

Among the notable participants were ICCI’s Executive Member Rohail Anwar Butt, Council Member Chaudhry Mohammad Masood, and DCCI’s Vice President Md. Salim Sulaiman, along with other senior representatives.