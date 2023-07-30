Islamabad decorated: Welcomes Chinese Vice Premier

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30: /DNA/ – The federal Capital has been decorated with Chinese flags and Pak-China posters, signboards, and banners to welcome Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Islamabad on Sunday.

During his visit, from July 30 to August 1, He Lifeng is scheduled attend the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In honor of the Chinese guest, roads and different junctions in Islamabad have been decorated with signboards and banners inscribed with “Long Live Pak China Friendship”, “Celebrating 10th anniversary of CPEC” “CPEC from Vision to Realty”, etc.

The banners are also including welcoming remarks in the Chinese language.

During his visit, the distinguished guest will call on President Dr. Arif Alvi and Premier Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He will also be the chief guest at an event celebrating the Decade of CPEC.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has played a prominent role in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project, Gwadar Pro reported.

As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission (2017-23), he was instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office of Pakistan, the visit is part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Pakistan and China.

It reflects the importance attached by Pakistan and China to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”; to enhance economic and financial cooperation; advance high-quality development of CPEC; and explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.