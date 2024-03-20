Islamabad Chamber backs initiative to streamline land records access for expats

ISLAMABAD, MAR 20 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain has said that the Government is all set to launch an online land record service for overseas Pakistanis to mitigate their difficulties with regard to transfer of properties and attract foreign inflows.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari. Former President ICCI, UBG and Secretary General FPCCI Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik and former executive member ICCI Saeed Khan, were included in the delegation.

Initially, the delegation extended heartfelt congratulations to Chaudhry Salik Hussain on his appointment as Federal Minister.

The Minister added that his Ministry has started work on the project with NADRA and other relevant institutions and that DHA will be onboard initially.

He elaborated that the services may be offered through the offices of community welfare attaches in foreign missions of Pakistan in countries with a substantially large Pakistani diaspora.

He went on to say that the Business Community will be given representation in different Boards in the Ministry.

President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that overseas Pakistanis are valuable assets of Pakistan and Ambassadors of the country, therefore their difficulties should be resolved on priority basis.

He added that overseas Pakistanis have always played a vital role in the development of the country which is highly praiseworthy, therefore paramount attention should be paid to protect them from any kind of exploitation at home or abroad,

At this stage he made some significant proposals for enhancing foreign remittances and imparting necessary training to the workforce in various trades so that they can get attractive salary packages.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari added that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be ready to lend its support to the Ministry in enhancing skill development of the workforce in different trades.

Appreciating the suggestions of the ICCI President said that his Ministry will try its level best to enhance the standard of vocational training and certification in consultation with all the stakeholders.