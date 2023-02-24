Islamabad Capital Police arrange refresher course for CTD personnel

ISLAMABAD, FEB 24 (DNA) — Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan special refresher courses for CTD personnel are being arranged with a purpose to combat any untoward situation effectively and to avert any terrorism like incidents.

The courses are aimed at enhancing the capabilities of police officers and adopting the best strategy in case of an emergency.

The IGP Islamabad said that the establishment of a special force (CTD) was crucial to counter any terrorism like incident and combat crime effectively. He said that this force has performed effectively since its inception and it is also playing a vital role in eradicating crime from the city, he maintained. — DNA