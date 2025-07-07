Islamabad, Baghdad set to become sister cities as Iraq envoy meets CDA chairman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (DNA): The Republic of Iraq and Pakistan are moving to formalize a sister city relationship between Baghdad and Islamabad in a step toward strengthening bilateral ties and fostering urban cooperation.

The announcement came during a meeting between Abdul Qadir Suleiman Al-Himeiri, Head of Mission at the Iraqi Embassy, and Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and Chief Commissioner Islamabad on Monday.

Held at the CDA Headquarters, the meeting centered on enhancing collaboration in urban development, cultural exchange, and sustainable city planning.

The two sides agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish Baghdad and Islamabad as sister cities, paving the way for long-term cooperation in municipal management, infrastructure development, heritage conservation, and beautification of public spaces.

“This twinning arrangement is a significant step to deepen our cultural and urban linkages,” said Abdul Qadir Suleiman Al-Himeiri. “We are eager to share knowledge and explore joint initiatives that can strengthen economic, cultural, and tourism connections between Iraq and Pakistan.”

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Iraqi envoy on Islamabad’s recent development initiatives, particularly the upgradation of the Diplomatic Enclave. “On the directions of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, we are working to modernize the enclave to meet international standards, transforming it into a secure and vibrant diplomatic hub,” Randhawa stated.

He added that renowned architects and landscaping professionals are being brought in to ensure the area reflects global standards of design and functionality.

The Iraqi ambassador commended these efforts and expressed his appreciation for the CDA’s commitment to enhancing the capital’s urban landscape.

The meeting, described as cordial and forward-looking, concluded with both sides reaffirming their intent to deepen institutional ties.

Randhawa presented a commemorative souvenir to Ambassador Al-Himeiri as a token of friendship, symbolizing the shared ambition of building a lasting partnership between the two nations.

“This initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to international cooperation rooted in mutual respect and shared goals,” Randhawa said, expressing optimism about the future of Islamabad-Baghdad collaboration.