Islam in the Hands of White Women and Men

By Qamar Bashir

Since my early youth, I have firmly believed that Islam is not a religion for the ignorant or the indifferent. It is not for those who refuse to seek knowledge, who shy away from questioning, learning, or understanding the world’s great intellectual traditions—be it philosophy, science, or theology. Islam, at its core, invites human beings to ponder, to analyze, and to implement the divine commands of the Qur’an in a way that enriches their lives—spiritually, morally, and intellectually.

Today, an astonishing phenomenon is sweeping through the heart of the West, particularly in the United States: white and Black men and women—many of them formerly living flamboyant, secular lives—are embracing Islam and doing so publicly, confidently, and eloquently. These new Muslims are not hiding in corners or whispering their faith in shame. Instead, they are lighting up TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with videos that radiate clarity, pride, and profound spiritual wisdom.

One such TikToker—a graceful white woman, once immersed in the glamour of beach life—now walks confidently across sandy shores in a full-body Islamic swimsuit. She is elegant, serene, and joyous—not ashamed of her faith, but proudly showcasing its beauty. Her modesty, wrapped in style, turns heads not in ridicule, but in reverence. Viewers comment not with mockery, but admiration—one said she looked like “an angel on the beach.”

Another white Muslim woman, glowing with dignity, walks through a shopping mall in a flowing abaya and beautifully draped hijab. Her golden hair peeks through the scarf edges, her confidence glowing from her face like divine light. A fellow shopper—an American white woman—approaches her and says, “We thought an angel descended from heaven into this mall.” Such moments are no longer rare—they are part of a growing trend that is reshaping how Islam is perceived in the West.

A newly converted Black Muslim woman recently spoke on TikTok about cosmetic surgery. She explained, with poise and deep medical understanding, that altering one’s natural features purely for beauty goes against the divine perfection with which Allah created us. However, she clearly distinguished that reconstructive surgery—such as restoring facial features after injury—is not only allowed but compassionate and essential. Her blend of Islamic ethics, medical reasoning, and elegance offered one of the most balanced and intelligent perspectives on the topic.

Another famous TikToker, once a celebrated pop singer, has now become known for her breathtaking Qur’an recitation. Her voice—once used for entertainment—now delivers verses of divine truth. With sincerity and mastery of tajweed, she recites Qur’anic passages so beautifully that it fills the hearts of listeners with tears, awe, and the overwhelming presence of Allah’s word. Millions have watched her recitations, and many say they felt the purity of Islam for the first time just by listening to her voice—now repurposed for the highest calling.

Another white TikToker brought a deeply thoughtful and socially relevant explanation of why Islam permits polygamy. She contextualized it during times of war—particularly in early Islamic history—when many men were martyred, and society was left with a disproportionate number of women and orphans. She explained that, rather than leave widows and children vulnerable, Islam allowed up to four wives—but only if the man could do justice to all. It was not about lust, but mercy. It was about social balance and the care of the weakest members of society. She spoke with intelligence, not shame—clarity, not defensiveness—and turned a controversial topic into a lesson of compassion and justice.

Another inspiring figure is a white female TikToker who has revolutionized modest fashion trends. Fully dressed in elegant Islamic attire, she greets her followers with style, warmth, and flair. But more than that, she introduces dazzling new designs with innovation and creativity—trendy, smart, stylish, yet always dignified and modest. Her fashion choices not only comply with Islamic teachings, but also redefine beauty, proving that modesty is not the opposite of style, but its most refined expression. Her content, radiating joy, affection, and pride, has captivated millions. In no time, her audience has grown into a global sisterhood celebrating modesty as empowerment.

These TikTokers—white, Black, male, female—are creating a revolution of the heart. In a society steeped in consumerism, arrogance, and spiritual vacuity, they are offering something pure, beautiful, and rooted in centuries of divine wisdom. They are not apologetic. They do not hide their identity. They are proud Muslims—knowledgeable, articulate, confident, and joyous.

But this spiritual awakening does not come without resistance. When Zohran Mamdani—a proud Muslim and South Asian—was elected as New York’s first Muslim mayor, the backlash was swift and vicious. Commentators and politicians labeled him a “lunatic communist,” others accused him of celebrating 9/11, while some even called for his denaturalization and expulsion from the United States.

Mamdani responded with grace and courage. He acknowledged that this was the predictable outcome of years of demonizing Muslims in America. “We’ve been branded as terrorists,” he said. “So many Muslims have had to live in shadows—hiding their faith, their dress, their identity—just to survive.” His victory, he said, was a turning point. “We are not terrorists. We are human beings.” He promised to bring those who live in fear into the light, to empower them to speak, contribute, and shape society boldly and unapologetically.

And now, something deeper is happening. For decades, Islam’s public image was hijacked by self-appointed clerics and divisive preachers—many of them more interested in power and profit than truth. They preached hate between sects, glorified one school of thought over another, and filled pulpits with fire but no light. They enriched themselves while impoverishing minds. Their message was fear, division, and self-righteousness.

But slowly and steadily, that custodianship is changing.

Today, Islam’s most powerful voices are no longer coming from fanatic mullahs in ivory towers or palatial TV studios. They’re coming from ordinary, beautiful, educated people—white girls, Black women, Western men—who wear Islam like a crown, not a chain. They speak with knowledge, with dignity, with depth, and with joy. They are spiritual, confident, fashionable, and fearless. They prove, through action, that Islam is not a prison—it is a path to light.

They are not apologetic. They are not hiding. They are not afraid.

And this, I believe, is the future of Islam. Not in the hands of those who weaponize it to divide—but in the hands of those who live it to uplift. When Islam is practiced by people of knowledge, reason, confidence, and compassion, it becomes irresistible. And when it blossoms in the West, the rest of the world will follow. Because truth, when carried by those who live it, will always prevail.





