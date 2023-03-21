ISI Brigadier embraces martyrdom in South Waziristan encounter with terrorists

Rawalpindi, MAR 21: /DNA/ – During an encounter with the hard-core terrorists in general area Angoor Adda, South Waziristan, intense fire was exchanged. Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), while leading the encounter from the front, embraced Shahadat while 7 x members got injured (including 2 critically wounded).

Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for peace of the motherland.

Defence Forces of Pakistan and Intelligence Agencies pledge to reaffirm and demonstrate firm resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of the country.