Ishaq Dar warns India: Water block means act of war

ISLAMABAD, May 5 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar today warned that any future aggression against Pakistan would be met with the nation’s “full might, resolve, and determination,” as he addressed the diplomatic corps on the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq (The Battle for Truth).

Hosted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the address commemorated Pakistan’s military response to what Dar termed “unprovoked Indian aggression” on the night of May 6/7, 2025. He hailed Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos as a historic testament to the professionalism of the armed forces and a unified national message to thwart any threat to the country’s peace and prosperity.

The Foreign Minister detailed the events leading to the 2025 conflict, asserting that India reacted to the Pahalgam incident (April 22, 2025) with a “knee-jerk response” and belligerence, targeting civilian areas despite offers for an independent investigation. He confirmed that under the leadership of then-General Asim Munir (now Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces), and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Pakistan’s military downed several Indian fighter jets and neutralized military targets—a “resounding success” that stands as a matter of record. He also commended the role of former President Trump in brokering the subsequent ceasefire.

In a stark escalation of rhetoric, Senator Dar reiterated the National Security Committee’s declaration that any Indian attempt to stop or divert Pakistan’s water flows under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)—which India has held in abeyance—would be considered “an Act of War.” He highlighted recent “unusual and unexplained” fluctuations in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers in April, December, and as recently as May 2-3, 2026, calling for full transparency and adherence to treaty obligations.

Shifting to regional diplomacy, the Foreign Minister revealed Pakistan’s pivotal role as a mediator in the ongoing Gulf crisis. He disclosed that Islamabad successfully facilitated direct talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad after a 47-year hiatus—a 21-hour marathon session on April 10-11, 2026. While those talks have advanced, Dar noted that parties returned to capitals for consultations, with Pakistan continuing to push for a truce. He noted he has received over 120 calls from global counterparts since February 28 regarding the crisis.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance, Dar stated that the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a threat to South Asian peace, calling for renewed UN-backed efforts. He highlighted Pakistan’s July 2025 UN Security Council presidency (leading to Resolution 2788) and announced upcoming leadership roles: the ECO chairmanship (2026-27) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in 2027.

Concluding, the Deputy PM emphasized that peace cannot be achieved through coercion or “block politics,” but only through dialogue, mutual respect, and international law. “Millions cannot live under the perpetual fear of war,” he said. “Now it is for our neighbour to make the choice.”