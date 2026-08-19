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Ishaq Dar, UN chief discuss mutual interests

| August 19, 2026
Ishaq Dar, UN chief discuss mutual interests

ISAMABAD, AUG 19 /DNA/ – DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephone call with UN Secretary-General H.E. António Guterres @AntonioGuterres this evening.

Both leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for multilateralism and the central role of the UN, and commended Secretary-General Guterres for his leadership and efforts over the years.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact.

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