Ishaq Dar, UN chief discuss mutual interests
ISAMABAD, AUG 19 /DNA/ – DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephone call with UN Secretary-General H.E. António Guterres @AntonioGuterres this evening.
Both leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.
DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for multilateralism and the central role of the UN, and commended Secretary-General Guterres for his leadership and efforts over the years.
Both sides agreed to remain in close contact.
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