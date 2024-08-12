Monday, August 12, 2024
Main Menu

Ishaq Dar, Turkish Envoy pledge to deepen bilateral relations

| August 12, 2024
Ishaq Dar, Turkish Envoy pledge to deepen bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 /DNA/ – Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nuh Yilmaz, met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Senator Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further enhancing bilateral relations with Turkiye, with a particular emphasis on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, IT, and defense sectors.

Both sides expressed their shared resolve to deepen the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Ishaq Dar, Turkish Envoy pledge to deepen bilateral relations

Ishaq Dar, Turkish Envoy pledge to deepen bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 /DNA/ – Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nuh Yilmaz, met withRead More

ASEAN-Pakistan relations continue to flourish

ASEAN-Pakistan relations continue to flourish

Chairman of the ASEAN Islamabad Committee (ASI) and High Commissioner of Brunei Haji Kamal BashahRead More

Comments are Closed