Ishaq Dar, Turkish Envoy pledge to deepen bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 /DNA/ – Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nuh Yilmaz, met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Senator Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to further enhancing bilateral relations with Turkiye, with a particular emphasis on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, IT, and defense sectors.

Both sides expressed their shared resolve to deepen the longstanding partnership between the two nations.