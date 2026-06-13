Ishaq Dar, Swiss FM express hope for US-Iran stability

ISLAMABAD, JUN 13 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Saturday, spoke with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Welcoming the encouraging progress towards an understanding between the United States and Iran, they expressed hope that ongoing efforts would soon contribute to peace and stability in the region, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact.=DNA

==============