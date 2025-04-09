Wednesday, April 9, 2025
| April 9, 2025
Ishaq Dar, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in phone talks

ISLAMABAD, APR 9 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Kidgdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud @FaisalbinFarhan today. The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed comittment to further strengthen existing fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.

