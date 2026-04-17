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Ishaq Dar meets Bangladesh FM in Antalya

| April 17, 2026
Ishaq Dar meets Bangladesh FM in Antalya

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. Khalilur Rahman, on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkiye.

During the meeting, they discussed strengthening Pakistan–Bangladesh ties and exchanged views on regional developments, including Pakistan’s role in facilitating dialogue.

Both sides look forward to their continued positive and forward-looking engagement, a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

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