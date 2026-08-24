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Ishaq Dar, Kuwaiti FM discuss bilateral ties, regional peace

| August 24, 2026
Ishaq Dar, Kuwaiti FM discuss bilateral ties, regional peace

ISLAMABAD, AUG 24 /DNA/ – DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with the Foreign Minister, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Both leaders discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest, reaffirming the importance of further strengthening the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.

On regional developments, DPM/FM stressed that dialogue and diplomacy, and the implementation of the Islamabad MoU in letter and spirit, remain the only way forward for lasting peace and stability.

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