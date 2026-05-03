Ishaq Dar, Jordan’s Safadi discuss peace, bilateral cooperation
ISLAMABAD, MAY 3 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke today with Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Jordan, Ayman Safadi @AymanHSafadi.
DPM/FM Safadi coveyed Jordan’s deep appreciation of Pakistan’s constructive role and continued efforts for peace, dialogue, and regional stability in the context of ongoing tensions in the region.
DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting constructive engagement among all parties to support stability and peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.
The two leaders also reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Jordan, and underscored the importance of continued cooperation at bilateral and multilateral forums. They agreed to remain in close contact.
@ForeignMinistryForeign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke today with Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Jordan, Ayman Safadi @AymanHSafadi.
DPM/FM Safadi coveyed Jordan’s deep appreciation of Pakistan’s constructive role and continued efforts for peace, dialogue, and regional stability in the context of ongoing tensions in the region.
DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting constructive engagement among all parties to support stability and peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.
The two leaders also reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Jordan, and underscored the importance of continued cooperation at bilateral and multilateral forums. They agreed to remain in close contact.
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