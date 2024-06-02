Ishaq Dar, Iranian FM Ali Bagheri discuss Gaza crisis over phone
ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today received a telephone call from Acting Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Bagheri.
They discussed the situation in Gaza and unabated Israeli atrocities there. The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s full support for all initiatives aimed at ending the genocide in Gaza and for humanitarian relief to the Palestinian people.
