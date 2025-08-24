Ishaq Dar, Dr. Yunus explore regional cooperation and economic linkages in Dhaka

DHAKA, AUG 24: Pakistan and Bangladesh have expressed their resolved to revive the old connections between the two countries. According to details surfaced on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting today in Dhaka with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. On this occasion, the discussion focused on restoring long-standing connections between Pakistan and Bangladesh, strengthening youth engagement, increasing regional connectivity, and expanding trade and economic cooperation.

Recent regional developments and the potential for broader regional collaboration also came under discussion. Dar conveyed the prime minister’s greetings to the chief adviser. He briefed him on his engagements in Dhaka and shared the main outcomes of his visit. He expressed appreciation for the arrangements and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their stay.

Earlier, Pakistan and Bangladesh have achieved a major breakthrough in bilateral relations with the establishment of a joint working group to promote trade and economic cooperation.

High-level talks between the two sides are underway in Dhaka, where multiple agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed.

The Pakistani delegation is being led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, while the Bangladeshi side is headed by Adviser on Foreign Affairs Touhid Hussain. Senior officials from both countries are also participating.

The discussions cover a wide range of issues, including bilateral ties, economic and trade cooperation, and regional matters.

The two sides are also expected to deliberate on reviving SAARC and enhancing regional collaboration.

Meanwhile, coinciding with the visit of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar to Bangladesh, Pakistan has launched the “Pakistan-Bangladesh Knowledge Corridor.”

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson, under the initiative, 500 scholarships will be awarded to Bangladeshi students over the next five years for pursuing higher studies in Pakistan. A quarter of these scholarships will be reserved for medical studies.

Pakistan will also arrange training programs for 100 Bangladeshi civil servants during the same period. In addition, the number of scholarships offered to Bangladeshi students under the Pakistan Technical Assistance Program has been increased from 5 to 25.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited the residence of Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, who is recovering from cardiac surgery.

On behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and himself, Dar conveyed best wishes for Dr. Rahman’s health and well-being.

He also acknowledged the Jamaat chief’s lifelong contributions in politics, education, and social welfare.