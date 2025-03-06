Ishaq Dar Departs for Saudi Arabia to Attend OIC Meeting on Palestine Crisis
ISLAMABAD, MAR 6 (DNA):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, departed for Saudi Arabia to attend the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.
The deteriorating situation in Palestine, resulting from Israeli aggression against Palestinians, the ensuing humanitarian crisis, and the illegal and immoral proposals of displacement of Palestinians from their ancestral homeland.
At the Conference, the DPM/FM will reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their just cause.
