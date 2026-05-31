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Ishaq Dar chairs session with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch

| May 31, 2026
Ishaq Dar chairs session with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch

ISLAMABAD, MAY 31: /DNA/ – DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting with the Foreign Secretary Amb Amna Baloch and senior MoFA officials on forthcoming diplomatic engagements.

He directed the officials to ensure thorough preparation and coordinated follow-ups to advance Pakistan’s political and economic interests.

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