Ishaq Dar chairs session with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch
ISLAMABAD, MAY 31: /DNA/ – DPM/FM Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting with the Foreign Secretary Amb Amna Baloch and senior MoFA officials on forthcoming diplomatic engagements.
He directed the officials to ensure thorough preparation and coordinated follow-ups to advance Pakistan’s political and economic interests.
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