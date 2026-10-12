Ishaq Dar chairs committee on conservation and austerity measures

ISLAMABAD, OCT 12 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 chaired a meeting of the Committee for Monitoring and Implementation of Conservation and Additional Austerity Measures today.

The Committee reviewed progress on conservation and austerity measures, with emphasis on maintaining financial discipline.

The DPM/FM directed all concerned ministries and divisions to ensure full and effective implementation of decisions taken at previous meetings. He stressed the importance of limiting expenditure to essential commitments and ensuring prudent use of public resources.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunication, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, the Cabinet Secretary, the Foreign Secretary and senior officials from relevant ministries and departments.