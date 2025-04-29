Ishaq Dar briefs Kuwait FM on India’s anti-Pakistan moves
ISLAMABAD, APR 29 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.
DPM/FM briefed his counterpart on the evolving regional situation, including India’s baseless propaganda and illegal unilateral measures against Pakistan.
Reaffirming the deep-rooted and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, FM Al-Yahya assured Kuwait’s support to Pakistan.
