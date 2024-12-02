Ishaq Dar arrives in Mashhad for 28th ECO Council of Ministers Meeting
MASHHAD, DEC 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 has arrived in Mashhad, Iran to attend the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers. He was warmly received at the airport by Vice Governor General of Razavi Khorasan province Mohammad Ali Nabipoor and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu.
(Next News) Strategic partnership with KSA expanding »
Related News
Strategic partnership with KSA expanding
PM expresses desire to expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia Faisal Sheikh ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, MuhammadRead More
Ishaq Dar arrives in Mashhad for 28th ECO Council of Ministers Meeting
MASHHAD, DEC 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 hasRead More
Comments are Closed