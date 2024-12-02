Ishaq Dar arrives in Mashhad for 28th ECO Council of Ministers Meeting

MASHHAD, DEC 2 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 has arrived in Mashhad, Iran to attend the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers. He was warmly received at the airport by Vice Governor General of Razavi Khorasan province Mohammad Ali Nabipoor and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu.