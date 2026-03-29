Ishaq Dar announces Pakistan ready for US-Iran dialogue

ISLAMABAD, MAR 29 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday announced that Pakistan is ready to host potential talks between United States and Iran, following the conclusion of the second meeting of foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt in Islamabad.

Addressing a joint press briefing, Ishaq Dar said the four countries held detailed discussions on the ongoing regional conflict and emphasized the urgent need for an early and permanent ceasefire. He noted that the continued war is causing severe humanitarian and economic damage across the region.

The foreign ministers collectively agreed that the conflict serves no party and only leads to further destruction. They stressed the importance of unity among Muslim countries and called for coordinated efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent further military escalation.

Dar revealed that Pakistan briefed participating countries on the possibility of facilitating dialogue between the United States and Iran in Islamabad. The initiative received full support from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt, reflecting growing international backing for Pakistan’s diplomatic role.

The meeting also underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable solutions to resolve conflicts, with participants reaffirming their commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In addition, the four countries discussed enhancing mutual cooperation in political, economic, and strategic domains to strengthen regional stability.

Ishaq Dar further stated that Pakistan has been actively engaging global stakeholders, including the United States and Iran, to push for a peaceful resolution. He confirmed that both countries have expressed confidence in Pakistan’s role as a facilitator.

He also shared that Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of China, and the United Nations Secretary-General have extended full support to Pakistan’s peace initiative.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment, Dar said the country will continue its diplomatic efforts with sincerity and determination, while seeking support from the international community to achieve lasting peace in the region.