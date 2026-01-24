IRS unveils action plan for ‘Pakistan-Kazakhstan Cooperation’ ahead of President Tokayev’s visit

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24 /DNA/ – The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Islamabad, through its Central Asia Program for Regional Cooperation and Connectivity, hosted a curtain-raiser high-level event titled “Understanding the Action Plan of Cooperation Between Astana and Islamabad,” ahead of the first official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Pakistan in February 2026.

The event brought together diplomats, scholars, and policy experts to reflect on the bilateral Action Plan of Cooperation and discuss avenues for further strengthening Pakistan–Kazakhstan relations.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of the Institute of Regional Studies, welcomed H.E. Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, and highlighted the significance of President Tokayev’s forthcoming visit. He emphasized the strong political ties and shared cultural heritage between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, stressing the need to translate these historic bonds into tangible and result-oriented cooperation.

He noted that the upcoming visit would serve as a cornerstone for advancing bilateral understandings, strengthening operational linkages, and deepening regional and diplomatic engagement.

Delivering the eminent lecture, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin highlighted the long-standing friendship between the two countries and recalled that Pakistan was among the first states to recognize Kazakhstan following its independence in 1991. He referenced early high-level exchanges that laid the foundation for decades of robust diplomatic relations.

The Ambassador outlined Kazakhstan’s strategic focus on regional connectivity and economic cooperation, underscoring initiatives aimed at enhancing business-to-business collaboration, infrastructure development, and trade facilitation. He highlighted Kazakhstan’s ambition to transition from a landlocked to a land-linked country through regional infrastructure connecting Central Asia with the Middle East, Europe, and China, and underscored the importance of the Karakoram Highway and potential railway linkages in strengthening Pakistan–Kazakhstan connectivity.

Ambassador Kistafin also identified promising avenues for cooperation in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, finance including Islamic banking, education, tourism, sports, and culture to strengthen people-to-people ties. He stressed the importance of addressing shared regional challenges, including security concerns, drug trafficking, and language barriers, through constructive dialogue and cooperation, while emphasizing youth engagement, cultural exchanges, and academic collaboration as key drivers of mutual understanding. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Pakistan, noting that shared prosperity and regional stability depend on close collaboration between Astana and Islamabad.

The interactive question-and-answer session featured substantive discussion on transportation and railway connectivity, regional security, trade facilitation, defense cooperation, and youth engagement. Participants reaffirmed the shared priority of promoting peaceful relations, strengthening regional connectivity, and expanding economic and cultural ties.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan–Kazakhstan relations and reaffirmed the IRS’s commitment to promoting regional understanding through its Central Asia Program, led by Mr. Hamzah Rifaat.

He also welcomed Azerbaijan’s integration into the broader Central Asian development framework and reiterated the Institute’s guiding principle, “Know thy neighbours,” emphasizing that sustained dialogue and informed engagement with Pakistan’s neighbourss are essential for enduring friendship and cooperation.