IRS convenes Pre-COP 31 dialogue on Pakistan’s climate agenda

ISLAMABAD, MAR 3 /DNA/ – The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) convened an Eminent Talk with Senator Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur as an inaugural Pre-COP31 dialogue on “Strengthening Climate Governance in Pakistan.” The event brought together policymakers, researchers, and practitioners to deliberate on institutional reforms, legislative priorities, and implementation gaps within the country’s climate governance framework.

In his opening remarks, Amb Jauhar Saleem, President IRS, noted that global temperatures are now as warm as at any point in the last 125,000 years, underscoring the unprecedented scale of current warming. He cautioned that if this trajectory continues, severe risks to ecosystems, food security, and global stability will become inevitable.

Delivering the address, Dr. Zarqa reflected on Pakistan’s fragmented policy landscape, observing that contradictory decisions often undermine progress in long-term carbon markets and climate adaptation initiatives. She highlighted that although Pakistan actively participates in international climate negotiations and receives climate finance, structural weaknesses and limited empowerment of local governments continue to hinder effective implementation at the grassroots level.

Dr. Zarqa emphasized that meaningful climate justice cannot be achieved without robust district-level governance. Drawing on recent flood experiences, she underscored the consequences of unregulated urban expansion along riverbeds and its disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities, particularly women and persons with disabilities. She also stressed the urgency of rethinking agricultural and water-use practices in an increasingly water-stressed country.

Mr. Talha Tufail Bhatti, Lead, Climate Governance & Policy Program at IRS, remarked that at a time of political polarization and declining trust in institutions, climate governance must transcend electoral cycles and short-term policy horizons. A shift in mindset from unintended environmental degradation to intentional planetary stewardship is essential to ensuring sustainable and equitable climate action.