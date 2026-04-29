IRS Chairman meets Jordanian diplomat to boost bilateral ties

DNA

ISLAMABAD – Maen Khreasat of the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Islamabad, held a productive meeting with H.E. Dr. Jauhar Saleem, President of the IRS, to discuss Jordan-Pakistan bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

During the meeting, Mr. Khreasat described it as “a pleasure to visit my dear brother” Dr. Saleem. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening mutual collaboration and addressed key regional issues of common interest.

The Institute of Regional Studies is a leading research organization in Pakistan focused on geopolitical and strategic affairs. Further details on specific outcomes or agreements from the dialogue were not immediately released.