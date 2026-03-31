IRGC vows to target US companies across the region

TEHRAN, MAR 31 /DNA/ – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a fresh warning that it will target facilities linked to American companies operating in the Middle East, while a senior Russian diplomat has confirmed that the country’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, remains in Iran but is deliberately avoiding public appearances.



In a statement released via its official channels, the IRGC declared that sites associated with US companies in the region are now “legitimate targets” and urged employees and nearby residents to evacuate immediately for their safety. The warning lists several major American firms, including ExxonMobil, Boeing, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, Amazon Web Services, and others, whose facilities in Gulf countries and across West Asia could face attacks amid the ongoing regional conflict.



The IRGC statement comes as tensions remain high following weeks of exchanges between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Iranian media and affiliated outlets have circulated graphics identifying specific companies and locations, framing the threats as retaliation for strikes on Iranian infrastructure.



Separately, Russia’s ambassador to Iran told the RTVI news outlet that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is present in the country but is refraining from public appearances “for understandable reasons.” Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, was appointed as Iran’s new Supreme Leader in early March following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the early stages of the current conflict.



The Russian envoy’s remarks address widespread speculation about the new leader’s whereabouts and condition. Western sources have previously suggested he may have been injured, but Iranian officials and allies maintain he continues to perform his duties while prioritizing security amid the heightened threats. These developments underscore the volatile security situation in the Middle East, with Iran signaling expanded asymmetric responses against US interests while its leadership maintains a low public profile.