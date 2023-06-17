Irfan Qadir advocates accountability for all

LAHORE, Jun 17 (DNA): Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Accountability

Irfan Qadir says no immunity should be accepted on corruption charges

against the judges and they should be proceeded against swiftly.

Addressing a news conference, Mr Qadir said the National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) had been holding politicians and the bureaucrats

accountable. However, some judges had influenced the bureau in their

favour. He said self-accountability process was going on in the

judiciary.

“Politicians” accountability is not done by politicians, he said, but by

other independent institutes. “The judiciary has been adopting the

process of self-accountability and if we follow suit, the politicians

and the bureaucrats should also be given the chance of

self-accountability,” he asserted.

The PM’s coordinator said anyone who was involved in corruption must

undergo the process of accountability.

“If the judiciary is undertaking the process of accountability, it must

be in line with the rule of law. There is no ambiguity in the law so far

as the accountability of anyone is concerned. There is a long list of

tours of a judge’s family and over Rs60 million have been spent on

tours,” Mr Qadir said, adding that who committed corruption had to face

accountability.

He said the government had constituted a judicial commission on audio

leaks and the benches must not be formed on the wishes of a single

person. “A former chief justice had formed benches of his choice and

resorted to political engineering,” he added.