Ireland defeat Pakistan for the first time in T20Is

| May 10, 2024
DNA

DUBLIN: Ireland stunned Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin, on Friday.

This was the first time Ireland defeated Pakistan in T20Is as both teams only locked horns once in the shorter format before where the Green Shirts emerged victorious.

Pakistan scored 182 in 20 overs on 6 wickets. The Irish team chased this target while one ball was still to go.

