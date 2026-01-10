Ireland announce squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland (CI) on Friday announced its squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with veteran batter Paul Stirling set to lead the team for the second consecutive tournament.

Twelve of the 15 selected players were part of Ireland’s squad at the previous T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies in 2024.

Reflecting on the team’s preparation and ambitions, Ireland’s national men’s team selector, Andrew White, expressed high anticipation for the upcoming tournament.

“To say we are very much looking forward to this T20 World Cup is an understatement. After a memorable 2022 tournament, we probably weren’t at our best in 2024 – and have been waiting to rectify that ever since,” White said.

The squad also features promising new talent. Tim Tector, 22, a top-order batter who can bowl off-spin, has secured a place, alongside 23-year-old left-handed middle-order batter Ben Calitz and left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys, also 23.

“The last 18 months have been used to test a number of different options in tactics, roles and combinations, and we are happy with where the squad is going into the tournament,” he said.

“That 12 of the 15 players from the 2024 campaign are in this squad demonstrates that we have a fairly settled group, but we have also been able to integrate exciting new talent such as Tim Tector, Ben Calitz and Matthew Humphreys, who add further dynamism to the team,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Ireland has been drawn in Group B alongside co-hosts Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe.

Their campaign will begin against Sri Lanka on 8 February in Colombo, with all their league matches scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka.

“We have played a fair bit in this part of the world in the last few years, so we will be in a good position to plan and prepare thoroughly, and be ready for the challenge when the time comes,” he said.

Ireland’s Squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026:

Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (vc), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Ben White and Craig Young.