Iraqi Defence Secretary, CJCSC discuss bilateral security enhancements

RAWALPINDI, AUG 19 /DNA/ – Lt Gen Ahmed Dawood Salman, Secretary Defence of Iraq called on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Matters of bilateral interests including, emerging security environment and enhancement of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary commended the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by people and Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.