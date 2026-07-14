Iraq PM visits White House for first time as US pushes closer ties

WASHINGTON, JUL 14: US President Donald Trump welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to the White House on Tuesday for talks aimed at expanding US investment in Iraq and strengthening ties as Washington presses Baghdad to curb its reliance on Iran.

“We love Iraq, and they’re well represented. This man just won a big election; they’re very well represented. I can tell you that,” Trump told reporters before walking into the Oval Office with the Iraqi premier.

After the meeting, the two leaders spoke to reporters in the Oval Office. Trump said they would continue talks over lunch, which was not originally scheduled.

He heaped praise on the Iraqi prime minister. “This man is going to be a great leader in the Middle East, beyond Iraq. His influence is going to spread all throughout the Middle East,” Trump said.

For his part, al-Zaidi said he was excited to boost ties between Washington and Baghdad. He also said his government’s decision to exert a monopoly over all arms in the country was not an option.

Al-Zaidi said this was a decision that he would not back down from. He added that there would be no need for any armed faction in the country after Sept. 30, the scheduled date for the withdrawal of US troops.

Asked about OPEC output quotas for Baghdad, al-Zaidi said Iraq wanted “a fair share.”