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Iraq agrees to Iran request for joint investigation into drone launch sites

| September 12, 2026
Iraq agrees to Iran request for joint investigation into drone launch sites

BAGHDAD, SEP 12: Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has agreed to an Iranian request for a joint investigation into the discovery of drone launch platforms near the Iraqi-Iranian border, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.

The investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the platforms near the border area, the statement said, after it was used to launch attacks on the Saudi Arabia East-West pipeline.

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